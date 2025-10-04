Mike Johnson blasted for appearing to agree that Trump is cognitively "unwell"

Washington DC - House Speaker Mike Johnson was caught on video appearing to admit that something might be up with President Donald Trump 's cognitive health.

During a recent exchange with a Democratic colleague, House Speaker Mike Johnson (r.) was caught on video appearing to admit that Donald Trump is "unwell." © Collage: WIN MCNAMEE / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP & Brendan SMIALOWSKI / AFP

On Tuesday, CNN congressional correspondent Manu Raju shared a video on X showing Democratic Representative Madeleine Dean of Pennsylvania confronting Johnson about AI-generated videos Trump recently shared showing a mustachioed House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries in a sombrero.

Johnson simply dismisses her complaint, arguing the post "wasn't my style."

"Not your style? It's disgraceful. It's racist. You should call it out," Dean claps back.

In another clip of the exchange shared on MSNBC's All In with Chris Hayes on Wednesday, Dean goes on to describe the president as "unhinged" and "unwell."

Instead of pushing back, Johnson appears to agree, as he responds, "A lot of folks on your side are too; I don't control him."

Dean then brings up Trump's address to military leaders on Tuesday, which has been heavily criticized for being filled with lies, but Johnson again dismisses her, claiming, "I didn't see it."

"It’s so dangerous!" Dean says. "You know I serve on Foreign Affairs and Appropriations, it's a collision of those two things."

"Our allies are looking elsewhere. Our enemies are laughing. You have a president who is unwell," she adds.