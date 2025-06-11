Judge rejects Gavin Newsom's urgent request to limit Trump's National Guard deployment to LA

San Francisco, California - A judge has rejected an emergency request from California Governor Gavin Newsom to put limits on President Donald Trump 's deployment of the National Guard to quell protests in Los Angeles.

In an order issued on Tuesday, US District Judge Charles Breyer turned down Newsom's request for an immediate restraining order, but granted the Trump administration's request for more time to respond to a lawsuit filed by the governor.

Trump's team now has until Wednesday to respond, and a hearing for the suit has been scheduled for Thursday at 1:30 PM.

The move comes as what started as peaceful protests against Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) raids taking place across the city last Friday quickly escalated into violence as federal agents aggressively carried out Trump's mass deportation agenda.

The next day, Trump responded by sending 2,000 National Guard soldiers to the city – without the formal request from the state's governor, which is typically needed for a president to "federalize" the guard.

Newsom, who has urged citizens to remain non-violent, decried the move and has since sued the administration.

In his urgent request to the judge issued early Tuesday, Newsom did not seek to halt the deployment entirely, but to "avoid irreparable harm to our communities and the rule of law that is likely to result."