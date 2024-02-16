More Donald Trump billions? Truth Social lands huge win in major merger

Washington DC - The Securities and Exchange Commission recently approved a controversial merger between Truth Social and a blank-check firm, a deal that could gain Donald Trump billions of dollars.

Will more billions soon be lining Trump's pockets?

Digital World Acquisition Corp. announced that the SEC had green lit their merger with Truth Social's parent company Trump Media & Technology Group on Wednesday, according to CNN.

The merger, which has been delayed for several years as it navigates through legal obstacles, now only needs to be approved by shareholders to move forward.

As Trump owns around 79 million in shares of Digital World, he will be expected to hold a dominant position in the new company once approved, and he stands to make nearly $4 billion based on the company's current trading price of about $50 per share.

This means more profit for Trump, who could afford to make some money after him and his Trump Org were officially fined $355 million in a New York court ruling on Friday and barred from doing business in New York for three years.

It also means Trump Media will likely soon become a publically-traded company.