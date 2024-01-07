What will 2024 look like for Donald Trump?

As former president Donald Trump runs for re-election in 2024, he faces a number of challenges that not only threaten his effort, but may land him in prison.

By Rey Harris

Palm Beach, Florida - Donald Trump had quite a year in 2023, but will 2024 bring him good fortune, or a nightmare he can't escape?

As former president Donald Trump runs for re-election in 2024, he faces a number of challenges that not only threaten his effort, but may land him in prison. © Collage: Andrew CABALLERO-REYNOLDS / AFP, RHONA WISE, Thomas COEX / AFP, & IMAGO / Pond5 Images While most enter the new year with dreams and aspirations of getting in shape or bettering their career, Trump has only one resolution: to avoid prison. As the former president runs for re-election, he also faces 91 criminal charges and a mountain of other legal issues which may threaten his chances at taking back the White House. Despite his legal woes and a host of personal issues and controversies, his support and MAGA base has only grown stronger. It seems likely the only way Trump can fulfill his resolution is by winning the presidency, which would grant him the power to pardon himself and his friends. But is it in the stars for him?



Will Donald Trump win the Republican primaries?

Donald Trump has remained the front-runner throughout the Republican primaries by a wide margin, and is expected to win the party's nomination. © Anna Moneymaker / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP Since he launched his newest presidential campaign back in November 2022, Trump has remained the front-runner in the Republican primaries by a wide margin. He has maintained the lead even after being hit with four felony indictments, and after a jury in his defamation lawsuit from author E. Jean Carroll ruled he sexually assaulted her in the 1990s. Though Governor Ron DeSantis was seen as his biggest rival, the Florida leader has failed to gain much support from the party's base. Opponent and former South Carolina Governor Nikki Haley has had notable bumps in the polls, but surpassing Trump still seems to be a long shot.

All signs seem to indicate Trump will win the Republican Party's nomination for president, but there are a number of lawsuits across the US that argue Trump disqualified himself from running by participating in insurrection on January 6, 2021. So far, Maine and Colorado have ruled in favor of banning him from their ballots, with other states are still hearing cases. If the states uphold the rulings and Trump is kept off both primary and general elections ballots, he could lose those states, ultimately ruining his re-election chances. The former president also asked the US Supreme Court to weigh in on the ban in Colorado. The court has agreed to hear oral arguments on the matter on February 8.

Will Donald Trump's wife Melania make a comeback or file for divorce?

Former first lady Melania Trump has been noticeably absent as her husband Donald Trump faces countless legal challenges and public controversies. © JOE RAEDLE / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP As we've seen, Trump had quite a year in 2023, and through it all, his wife former first lady Melanie Trump has been notably absent instead of standing by his side as she did when he ran the country. She has even been missing from more positive public appearances, including from a Christmas photo recently shared by the Trump family and from her husband's big New Year's Eve party at his Mar-a-Lago estate. Her absence and overall silence has voters wondering where Melania has been and has sparked heavy speculation about the state of their relationship. A recent report claimed that Melania is interested in making a big comeback to the public eye and has agreed to "step up top-tier diplomatic appearances in 2024." While a source said Melania aims to "join the ranks of historic first ladies and leave her mark on history," it doesn't say much about her marriage. She has conveniently dodged sharing her thoughts on the worst of Donald's problems, including the ruling in the E. Jean Carroll case, the fact he has been accused by multiple women of sexual assault, and his recent claims that immigrants are "poisoning the blood of our country," rhetoric that is eerily similar to words spoken by Adolf Hitler. Though sources say Melania is "solidly behind" her husband's re-election effort, it still hasn't stopped the public from speculating that she secretly hates his guts. It remains to be seen if she will still stand by him if he is forced to wear an orange jumpsuit.

Will Donald Trump win the White House in 2024, or suffer another defeat?

Then-president Donald Trump in the Oval Office of the White House in 2020. © POOL / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP If Trump manages to snag the 2024 Republican presidential nomination as expected and evade the legal attempts to keep him from running, he will inevitably face President Joe Biden in the general election - a matchup virtually no voters are excited for. Biden managed to beat Trump in 2020, but he has faced a number of controversies during his presidency that have seen his support from some of his most important voter demographics plunge. A recent poll conducted by USA Today and Suffolk University found Trump is now leading with Hispanic and young voters, despite the majority of both groups having supported Biden in the last election. Since Trump could very well win in 2024, many fans and critics have speculated about what his next term could look like. Yet speculation may not be needed, as Trump has laid out his plans to be a dictator "on day one" and pack Washington leadership with MAGA loyalists, including his undecided pick for vice president. But here's the big twist: Whether Trump wins or loses, America will surely descend into some sort of madness. His win in 2016 against Hillary Clinton was met with massive protests, and his loss to Biden led to the January 6 Capitol riots. No matter the outcome, it will be a moment for the history books.

Will Donald Trump go to prison, or will he once again evade accountability?

In 2023, Donald Trump became the first ever former president to be indicted and capture in a mugshot. © HANDOUT / Getty Images North America / Getty Images via AFP There seems to be a consensus in the US from across the political spectrum that Donald Trump cannot and will not go to prison. It's understandable, as he's largely evaded accountability for his words and actions for decades – whether it be in half the country's popular opinion or in a courtroom. Aka, they don't call him "Teflon Don" for nothing. But 2023 saw a number of unprecedented firsts that Americans didn't see coming, most notably when Trump became the first former president to ever be indicted, and to have his mugshot taken and shared with the public. While Trump regularly touts himself as larger than life and even God-like, it seems the legal walls may be finally closing in on him. With 91 criminal charges, prosecutors really only have to nail him on one for him to face some kind of punishment. But only time will tell how far it will go.