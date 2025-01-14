MSNBC boss Rashida Jones exits ahead of Trump's return to the White House

Washington DC - The head of the left-leaning news channel MSNBC has quit, a source at the network told AFP Tuesday, just days before Donald Trump returns to the White House threatening to silence critical coverage.

Rashida Jones, the head of MSNBC, has quit just days before Donald Trump (l.) returns to the White House threatening to silence critical coverage. © Collage: Jim WATSON / AFP & Patrick T. Fallon / AFP

Major media groups are watching Trump's return with mounting concern as the Republican has called for networks broadcasting unfavorable material to be taken off the air or have their licenses stripped.

A source briefed on the departure insisted that the exit of Rashida Jones, the first Black woman to run a major US cable news operation, was not linked to an expected post-election ratings dip. And Jones was not pushed, the source added.

"[Jones] has made the decision to step down as president of MSNBC after an extraordinary tenure leading the network," Mark Lazarus, chairman of NBCUniversal Media Group, MSNBC's parent, wrote in a memo to staff seen by AFP.

Jones, in the post since February 2021, said in her own memo to colleagues that she would stay on for the next few months to support her successor Rebecca Kutler, previously the channel's content strategy supremo.

MSNBC has defined itself in recent years with a highly critical line on Trump, overtaking cable news stalwart CNN to become the second most-watched US channel – but trailing conservative favorite Fox News, a gap that widened in the final weeks of the 2024 presidential campaign.

Jones's exit comes as MSNBC's overall parent company Comcast seeks to spin off its cable channels into a company separate from its entertainment division, the jewel in the crown of which is DreamWorks Pictures.