Musk and Trump's DOGE deletes billions in savings in yet another reporting error

Washington DC - President Donald Trump and billionaire Elon Musk 's Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) has reportedly been fudging the numbers on how much they claim to be saving with their massive cuts.

The website for Donald Trump (r.) and Elon Musk's Department of Government Efficiency recently deleted large savings the agency previously reported making. © Collage: Jim WATSON / AFP

According to The New York Times, the agency updated the Savings page on their website late Sunday night, erasing or altering more than 1,000 contracts that they previously claimed were canceled while adding about another 1,000 worth much smaller savings.

The deleted listings accounted for 40% of accounts, including five of the seven largest savings, added to the site's "Wall of Receipts" last week.

This isn't the first time the agency has had to backtrack. Since the launch of the site, the agency originally claimed to have saved over $16 billion, but that number has since dwindled down to about $9 billion.

Earlier last week, the site also deleted five of its largest listed savings that were originally shared on February 19.

The repeated screw-ups come as Musk vows to run the operation with absolute transparency. But much of the listed savings have been facing heavy scrutiny, as many cuts Musk has made have not been reported, and the agency has attempted to claim contracts canceled by previous administrations as cuts of their own.