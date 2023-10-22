New Trump campaign ad accuses Hillary Clinton of trying to brainwash America
Palm Beach, Florida - The presidential campaign for Donald Trump recently released a new video advertisement taking aim at the former president's most timeless adversary – Hilary Clinton.
On Saturday, Trump shared the advertisement on his Truth Social platform, which argues that Hillary Clinton – who ran against Trump and lost in 2016 – is attempting to brainwash voters into supporting President Joe Biden's run for re-election.
The clip focuses on remarks Clinton made during a recent interview where she said there needs to be a "formal deprogramming of the cult members," referencing Trump's MAGA base.
Actors playing US citizens are seen marching aimlessly in line to grab blindfolds, with a sign nearby that reads, "Woke is no joke."
A narrator explains that Clinton's "genius" criticism is part of her larger, "brilliant plan" to convince voters to support Biden.
"But there's one small problem," the narrator says. "Working Americans aren’t idiots, and they know who's on their side."
A Trump supporter rushes to the front of the line and shows a video of Trump speaking directly to American workers, which effectively snaps the voters in the advertisement out of their "brainwashed" state.
"To all of you, I have your back!" Trump proclaims at the end of the video.
Why is Donald Trump going after Hillary Clinton?
During the 2016 race, Trump consistently attacked Clinton, popularizing the phrase "lock her up," which his MAGA fans still chant at his rallies to this day.
As Clinton currently doesn't hold any political position nor does she have a role with Biden's administration or campaign, it's left many puzzled as to why he would attack Clinton of all people at this pivotal moment in the 2024 race.
Trump has also been under fire for his public attacks after judges in two of the many legal issues he currently faces both issued gag orders in an effort to keep him from publicly ranting.
Despite this, Trump recently attacked the judge overseeing his New York fraud case, only a day after he was fined $5,000 for disobeying a gag order.
