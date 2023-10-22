New Trump campaign ad accuses Hillary Clinton of trying to brainwash America

Palm Beach, Florida - The presidential campaign for Donald Trump recently released a new video advertisement taking aim at the former president's most timeless adversary – Hilary Clinton.

Presidential candidate Donald Trump has released a new commercial that accuses Hillary Clinton of trying to brainwash voters into supporting Joe Biden. © Collage: Brendan Smialowski, Timothy A. CLARY / AFP, & IMAGO / Zoonar

On Saturday, Trump shared the advertisement on his Truth Social platform, which argues that Hillary Clinton – who ran against Trump and lost in 2016 – is attempting to brainwash voters into supporting President Joe Biden's run for re-election.

The clip focuses on remarks Clinton made during a recent interview where she said there needs to be a "formal deprogramming of the cult members," referencing Trump's MAGA base.

Actors playing US citizens are seen marching aimlessly in line to grab blindfolds, with a sign nearby that reads, "Woke is no joke."

A narrator explains that Clinton's "genius" criticism is part of her larger, "brilliant plan" to convince voters to support Biden.

"But there's one small problem," the narrator says. "Working Americans aren’t idiots, and they know who's on their side."



A Trump supporter rushes to the front of the line and shows a video of Trump speaking directly to American workers, which effectively snaps the voters in the advertisement out of their "brainwashed" state.

"To all of you, I have your back!" Trump proclaims at the end of the video.