Trump should "immediately desist" attacking judge's daughter in hush money case, prosecutors say

New York, New York - After the judge overseeing Donald Trump 's hush money trial hit him with a gag order, prosecutors are now arguing that he may have already violated it.

Prosecutors in Donald Trump's hush money trial believe the former president violated a gag order after he attacked the judge's daughter on social media. © ANGELA WEISS / AFP

According to ABC News, New York Attorney General Alvin Bragg – who has been leading the case – sent a letter to Judge Juan Merchan requesting he further clarifies whether the gag order placed on Trump includes the judge and his family.

If so, prosecutors argued that "the Court should warn [the] defendant that his recent conduct is contumacious, and direct him to immediately desist."

On Tuesday, Judge Merchan issued an order that prohibits Trump from publicly attacking any potential witnesses, prosecutors, court staff, their family members, or prospective jurors.

Trump has been using his Truth Social platform to accost those involved in the case. Most recently the former president took aim at the Judge's daughter Loren Merchan, who has worked as a marketing consultant for Democratic politicians.

A day after the gag order was placed, Trump shared a post claiming, without evidence, that Merchan's daughter "makes money by working to 'Get Trump,'" which he says is "making her company, and her, richer and richer."

Trump and his legal team have continually argued that any limitations placed on his ability to criticize those involved in the cases against him violates his First Amendment rights.