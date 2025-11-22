Newsom brutally trolls "piggy" Trump as White House scrambles to do damage control

Sacramento, California - California Governor Gavin Newsom brutally roasted President Donald Trump for an insulting comment he made to a female reporter as the White House scrambled to do damage control.

California Governor Gavin Newsom (r.) called President Donald Trump a "piggy" after he directed the same insult at a female reporter. © Collage: AFP/Brendan Smialowski & AFP/Mauro Pimentel

"Quiet, piggy," Newsom's press office wrote on his official X account on Tuesday, alongside a picture of Trump with a swollen pink face and another of him chowing down on what looks like some kind of ham.

The post was just one of several Newsom posted, all of which featured the same text alongside a grotesque caricature of Trump.

One showed Trump with a demonic pig head holding the plans for the inside of his lavish new ballroom, while another showed a digitally altered image of him guzzling pasta during King Charles' speech at a state banquet.

Newsom's brutal trolling comes hours after a clip surfaced of Trump berating female Bloomberg reporter Catherine Lucey aboard Air Force One on November 14.

Responding to a question about why he hadn't ordered the release of the Epstein files, Trump turned to the reporter and snapped, "Quiet. Quiet, piggy."

The clip has since gone viral on social media due to the misogynistic nature of the insult, Trump's seeming disrespect for the press, and the failure of anyone else in the room to jump in and defend her.

Newsom has long taken opportunities like this to slam Trump through on social media trolling. On Saturday, he asked people to "pray" for the president because "He is not mentally well."