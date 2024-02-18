Nikki Haley bashes Donald Trump for continued silence on Navalny's death

Washington DC - Donald Trump 's last remaining Republican rival for the election in November bashed the ex-president Sunday for his continued silence over the death of Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny and his recent outburst over NATO.

Nikki Haley slammed Donald Trump (r.) for his continued silence on the death of Alexei Navalny. © Collage: WIN MCNAMEE & SCOTT OLSON / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

"The fact that he won't acknowledge anything with Navalny – either he sides with [Russian President Vladimir] Putin and thinks it's cool that Putin killed one of his political opponents, or he just doesn't think it's that big of a deal," Nikki Haley said on ABC's This Week.

"Either one of those is concerning. Either one of those is a problem," added the Republican candidate, who is trailing far behind Trump in the race for their party's nomination.

Navalny's still-unexplained death at 47 in a prison in Russia's Arctic has drawn powerful condemnations from leaders around the world, starting with President Joe Biden, who has squarely blamed Putin.

But Trump, Biden's likely opponent in November, has yet to say a word about it at any of several public appearances since Navalny's death was reported Friday.

The Trump campaign, asked for comment, has directed reporters to a post on Trump's Truth Social platform that says, "America is no longer respected because we have an incompetent president who is weak and doesn't understand what the World is thinking."

The post does not mention Navalny, Russia, or Putin.

The lack of comment comes days after Trump stunned Western allies by saying he would "encourage" Russia to attack members of the NATO military alliance who had not met their financial obligations.