Nikki Haley calls Donald Trump "shallow" after he snubs her for cabinet re-appointment

Washington DC - Donald Trump recently said he won't be re-appointing his former UN ambassador Nikki Haley to his incoming presidential administration, and she seems a bit sour about it.

In a recent Truth Social post, Trump revealed that he "will not be inviting" either Haley or his former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo to join his new cabinet.

On Wednesday's episode of her Sirius XM radio show, Haley addressed Trump's statement, claiming his transition team actually reached out to her.

She has said for some time she was not interested in working for him again, however.

"I know the game he was playing," Haley explained.

"I don't need to play that game... He can be shallow at times, and I think he showed that."

Haley ran against Trump in the Republican primaries earlier this year. Trump ruthlessly attacked her, insulting her husband, and coined a number of nicknames for her such as "birdbrain."

By March, she dropped out of the race and initially refused to endorse Trump, but later did so at the Republican National Convention.

She has since floated between being heavily critical of Trump's style of politics and supporting him, arguing "policy over personality."