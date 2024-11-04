Nikki Haley argues it's an "easy call" for Trump as she U-turns before Election Day

Washington DC - Donald Trump recently got a bump from his former Republican primary rival Nikki Haley , who now says he is "clearly" the best choice to win the presidential election.

In a recent op-ed, former presidential candidate Nikki Haley (r.) argued Donald Trump is the better candidate to vote for based on policy positions. © Collage: Elijah Nouvelage / AFP & SPENCER PLATT / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

On Sunday, The Wall Street Journal published an op-ed penned by Haley titled "Trump Isn't Perfect, but He's the Better Choice."

In it, she argued Trump's glaring imperfections don't hold a candle to those of his Democratic challenger Kamala Harris.

"I don’t agree with Mr. Trump 100% of the time, but I do agree with him most of the time, and I disagree with Ms. Harris nearly all the time," Haley wrote. "That makes this an easy call."

Haley, who served as US ambassador to the United Nation during Trump's administration, argued in her piece that Harris and President Joe Biden have made the southern border "dramatically worse," pulling out of Afghanistan "sparked" Russia's war with Ukraine, and their "appeasement" of Iran "emboldened it to pursue war with Israel."

She admitted that while Trump will "do some things I don't like," his "enormous policy differences" with Harris are what actually matter.

"For those of us clear-eyed enough to see Mr. Trump's flaws and honest enough to acknowledge them, the question is whether we’re better off with his policies or his opponent's," Haley wrote.

"On taxes, spending, inflation, immigration, energy and national security, the candidates are miles apart," she added. "And Mr. Trump is clearly the better choice."