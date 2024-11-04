Nikki Haley argues it's an "easy call" for Trump as she U-turns before Election Day
Washington DC - Donald Trump recently got a bump from his former Republican primary rival Nikki Haley, who now says he is "clearly" the best choice to win the presidential election.
On Sunday, The Wall Street Journal published an op-ed penned by Haley titled "Trump Isn't Perfect, but He's the Better Choice."
In it, she argued Trump's glaring imperfections don't hold a candle to those of his Democratic challenger Kamala Harris.
"I don’t agree with Mr. Trump 100% of the time, but I do agree with him most of the time, and I disagree with Ms. Harris nearly all the time," Haley wrote. "That makes this an easy call."
Haley, who served as US ambassador to the United Nation during Trump's administration, argued in her piece that Harris and President Joe Biden have made the southern border "dramatically worse," pulling out of Afghanistan "sparked" Russia's war with Ukraine, and their "appeasement" of Iran "emboldened it to pursue war with Israel."
She admitted that while Trump will "do some things I don't like," his "enormous policy differences" with Harris are what actually matter.
"For those of us clear-eyed enough to see Mr. Trump's flaws and honest enough to acknowledge them, the question is whether we’re better off with his policies or his opponent's," Haley wrote.
"On taxes, spending, inflation, immigration, energy and national security, the candidates are miles apart," she added. "And Mr. Trump is clearly the better choice."
Donald Trump and Nikki Haley's fraught history
Haley ran against Trump in the Republican primaries earlier this year.
Despite having worked together during his administration, Trump grew irritated as Haley rose in the polls, and began ruthlessly attacking her, insulting her husband, and coining a number of nicknames for her, including his favorite: "birdbrain."
She dropped out of the race in March and notably refused to endorse Trump, warning that he would have to work to win over her base.
But just two months later, she confirmed she would be voting for him. By July, during the Republican National Convention, she gave him a "strong" endorsement for president.
During and after her campaign, Haley was critical of Trump's arguably toxic and divisive rhetoric, repeatedly arguing that if he does not veer away from his more extreme messaging, he may lose the election.
But as she has now begun arguing in favor of his re-election, she has tried to steer attention away from his messaging, now arguing that she is voting for "policy over personality."
Cover photo: Collage: Elijah Nouvelage / AFP & SPENCER PLATT / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP