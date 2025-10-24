NY attorney general Letitia James enters plea in court case pushed by Trump

Washington DC - Letitia James, the New York attorney general who successfully prosecuted President Donald Trump , pleaded not guilty on Friday to bank fraud charges .

New York Attorney General Letitia James speaks outside the Walter E. Hoffman US Courthouse following an arraignment hearing on Friday in Norfolk, Virginia. © WIN MCNAMEE / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

James, one of three prominent Trump critics to be hit with criminal charges in recent weeks, entered the plea at an arraignment in a federal court in Norfolk, Virginia, Fox News and CNN said.

The presiding judge set a trial date of January 26.

James faces one count of bank fraud and a second count of making false statements to a financial institution in connection with a property she purchased in Virginia in 2020.

The case against James was brought one day after another Trump foe, former FBI director James Comey, pleaded not guilty to charges of making false statements to Congress and obstructing a congressional proceeding.

John Bolton, who served as Trump's national security advisor before becoming an outspoken critic of the Republican president, was charged last week with mishandling classified information.

He has also pleaded not guilty.

The cases against James and Comey were filed by Trump's handpicked US attorney, Lindsey Halligan, after the previous prosecutor resigned, saying there was not enough evidence against them.