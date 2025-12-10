Trump continues personal attacks on female journalists in latest outburst: "Terrible reporter!"

Washington DC - President Donald Trump continued his series of personal attacks on female journalists with a rant about ABC News' Rachel Scott, who he called "obnoxious."

President Donald Trump accused ABC News reporter Rachel Scott of being "obnoxious" when she asked him an uncomfortable question. © AFP/Andrew Caballero-Reynolds

When asked early in December whether he would be happy to release the footage of an infamous second strike which killed off survivors of a boat off the coast of Venezuela, Trump gave a clear answer.

Hegseth under intense pressure for reportedly issuing an order to "kill everybody" during the operation.

"I don't know what they have, but whatever they have we'd certainly release no problem," he said in response to a question posed to him by ABC White House Correspondent Selina Wang.

On Tuesday, Scott reminded him of that statement, which led to an outburst from Trump.

"I didn't say that, that's... You said that, I didn't say that. This is ABC fake news," the 79-year-old interjected, before saying that he's okay with whatever Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth wants.

When pushed, Trump lost it, accusing Scott of being "the most obnoxious reporter in the whole place."

"Let me just tell you, you are an obnoxious – actually, a terrible reporter," he continued. "And it's always the same thing with you. I told you, whatever Pete Hegseth wants to do is OK with me."