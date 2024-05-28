PETA takes aim at Trump with attempt to recruit Stormy Daniels for new ad
New York, New York - The People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) is reportedly trying to recruit porn star Stormy Daniels for a new ad campaign that will include a jab at Donald Trump.
According to TMZ, The animal rights advocacy organization sent a letter to Daniels, stating they would be "honored" for her to participate in the ad, which aims to "protect horses from the cruelties of horse racing, and urge folks to never participate in horse racing events."
The group explained that "an average of 24 horses shatter bones and die at racetracks" every week because "horses are drugged, whipped, and many end up in foreign slaughterhouses."
"Your voice could make a significant difference in protecting these magnificent animals," the group added.
The letter included a mock-up concept, with a tagline that read, "Nobody likes a two-minute ride" – a reference to the amount of time Daniels claims her alleged affair with Trump took.
Daniels' allegations are at the center of Trump's historic hush money trial in New York, where he is facing felony charges for falsifying business records to cover up hush money payments made to Daniels to "kill" her story.
Donald Trump has repeatedly called Stormy Daniels "horseface" over the years
Since Daniels went public with her allegations, Trump, who continues to deny them, has publicly insulted her on countless occasions and has repeatedly tried to coin the nickname "horseface" as an attempted jab at her looks.
Daniels has been quite open about her disdain for the former president, recently taking shots at him on social media for deciding last minute not to testify in the trial, despite having spent weeks promising to do so.
Trump will return to court on Tuesday for closing arguments, with a ruling coming possibly coming on Wednesday.
