PETA takes aim at Trump with attempt to recruit Stormy Daniels for new ad

New York, New York - The People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) is reportedly trying to recruit porn star Stormy Daniels for a new ad campaign that will include a jab at Donald Trump .

An animal rights advocacy group has reportedly asked Stormy Daniels (l.) to participate in an ad campaign that will mock former president Donald Trump. © Collage: Ethan Miller / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP & Nicholas Kamm / AFP

According to TMZ, The animal rights advocacy organization sent a letter to Daniels, stating they would be "honored" for her to participate in the ad, which aims to "protect horses from the cruelties of horse racing, and urge folks to never participate in horse racing events."

The group explained that "an average of 24 horses shatter bones and die at racetracks" every week because "horses are drugged, whipped, and many end up in foreign slaughterhouses."

"Your voice could make a significant difference in protecting these magnificent animals," the group added.

The letter included a mock-up concept, with a tagline that read, "Nobody likes a two-minute ride" – a reference to the amount of time Daniels claims her alleged affair with Trump took.

Daniels' allegations are at the center of Trump's historic hush money trial in New York, where he is facing felony charges for falsifying business records to cover up hush money payments made to Daniels to "kill" her story.