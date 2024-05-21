Trump changes plans on testifying as hush money trial approaches deliberations

New York, New York - As Donald Trump 's hush money trial winds down to its finale, the former president decided at the last minute not to testify as promised.

On Tuesday, Donald Trump was not called to the stand to testify as promised in his hush money trial in New York, effectively resting the defenses' case. © IMAGO / UPI Photo

On Tuesday, the court heard the remaining testimony for about an hour from the trial's 22nd and final witness, Robert Costello.

Upon its end, the defense did not call the former president to the stand, effectively resting their case.

Trump is facing 34 felony charges for allegedly falsifying business records to hide payments made to a porn star in an effort to cover up an affair he has long denied.

Last month, during his press conference with House Speaker Mike Johnson, Trump had vowed to testify when the time came, describing the case as a "scam" and "not even a crime."

Prior to entering the courthouse on Tuesday, Trump told reporters his team would be "resting [the case] pretty quickly."