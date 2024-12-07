Pete Hegseth's attorney threatens to sue sexual assault accuser if Trump cabinet appointment fails

Washington DC - An attorney for Fox News host Pete Hegseth recently said he may sue a woman that accused him of sexual assault if President-elect Donald Trump 's cabinet nomination falls through.

An attorney for Pete Hegseth (pictured) recently said his client may sue the woman who accused him of rape if his nomination to Donald Trump's cabinet fails. © Samuel Corum / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

Late Thursday night, Hegseth's lawyer Timothy Parlatore did an interview with CNN host Kaitlin Collins in which he argued that a confidentiality agreement between his client and the woman who accused him of raping her at a hotel in 2017 has been "breached" – and the accuser may be "subject to a defamation lawsuit."

"Quite frankly, with the violation of the agreement, you know, if he is not confirmed as the secretary of defense, we may still bring a civil extortion claim against her," Parlatore told Collins.

"So, if he is not ultimately confirmed because of these allegations, you may take legal action against the person at the center of that agreement?" Collins asked.

"Absolutely," the lawyer responded.

Since Trump announced Hegseth as his nomination for Secretary of Defense last month, details about his past have been made public, including allegations of sexual and financial misconduct and alcohol abuse – all of which he has denied.

His nomination will require confirmation through a Senate vote to move forward, but some senators have expressed uncertainty due to the allegations.