Pro-Trump boat party goes off the deep end after Neo-Nazis join the fun

Jupiter, Florida - A recent boat parade celebrating Donald Trump quickly went south after a group of Neo-Nazis turned out to show their love for the former president, too.

Over the weekend, a group of Neo-Nazis crashed a boat parade celebrating Donald Trump's re-election campaign in Jupiter, Florida. © Collage: Jim WATSON / AFP & Screenshot / Instagram / @j_kylee

On Sunday, MAGA fans in Florida held what Trump-ally Roger Stone promised to be "The mother of all TRUMP boat parades."

A handful of boats showed up to the event, decked out in MAGA signs and flags. Trump's son, Eric, and his wife, Lara Trump, even made an appearance, showing up in a boat that featured a paper mache head of the former president bleeding from the ear – a tribute to him surviving a recent assassination attempt.

But then a handful of people – some wearing skeleton masks to obscure their identity – arrived for the parade in a boat that waved Trump and Nazi flags.

In a video making rounds on X, members of the group are heard yelling racial slurs as well as slogans like "White Power," "Heil Trump," and "Make America White Again!"

One of the men also excitedly held up a sign featuring a photo of MyPillow CEO and Trump ally Mike Lindell, along with a price tag "$14.88" – which is believed to be a Neo-Nazi dog whistle.

Their presence was not met with a warm welcome, as members of the parade urged them to go away. In another video shared by Carlos Gavidia, the event's host, one of the MAGA boats is seen splashing water from its motors onto the Nazi boat.

Attendees of the parade and other MAGA fans on Facebook have claimed the men were actually Democrats posing as Neo-Nazis in order to ruin their fun, but it turns out that wasn't the case at all.