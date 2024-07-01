Pro-Trump group creates "blacklist" to weed out anti-MAGA government employees
Palm Beach, Florida - A conservative government oversight and research organization are putting together a "blacklist" of government employees they believe will cause problems if Donald Trump manages to win re-election.
According to The Guardian, The American Accountability Foundation is soon planning to release its list to the public, which seeks to weed out anyone who opposes Trump by publicly shaming them.
In a post recently shared on social media, the AAF described their efforts as "declaring war on the deep state" by "building a list of rotten bureaucrats" who would "obstruct [Trump's] effort" to secure the US border "at every turn."
Their list appears to be part of a broader effort by Trump and his loyalists to flood the government with MAGA Republicans as he vies for re-election against Democratic President Joe Biden.
Earlier this year, Trump managed to get MAGA Republican Michael Whatley and his daughter-in-law, Lara Trump, elected to head the Republican National Committee, effectively granting him control of the entire party and its resources.
He and his loyalists are now trying to take it a step further as they seek to revamp the federal government into an office run by Christian Nationalists.
MAGA Republicans are working overtime to get Donald Trump re-elected
According to its website, the AAF, which was founded in 2020, aims to "advance conservative messaging" and "expose the left's secrets."
Back in May, the foundation received an award from the Heritage Foundation, which included a $100,000 grant the AAF is used to launch its Project Sovereignty 2025 initiative, which includes the creation of a database of officials they believe "are the architects and advocates" of "disastrous open-borders policies."
The Heritage Foundation is behind a similar initiative called Project 2025, which aims to ensure Trump wins the next election and use the victory to push forth controversial conservative policies.
Cover photo: MANDEL NGAN / AFP