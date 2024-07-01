Pro-Trump group creates "blacklist" to weed out anti-MAGA government employees

Palm Beach, Florida - A conservative government oversight and research organization are putting together a "blacklist" of government employees they believe will cause problems if Donald Trump manages to win re-election.

A conservative group will soon release a "blacklist" of government employees they believe will thwart Donald Trump if he wins re-election. © MANDEL NGAN / AFP

According to The Guardian, The American Accountability Foundation is soon planning to release its list to the public, which seeks to weed out anyone who opposes Trump by publicly shaming them.

In a post recently shared on social media, the AAF described their efforts as "declaring war on the deep state" by "building a list of rotten bureaucrats" who would "obstruct [Trump's] effort" to secure the US border "at every turn."

Their list appears to be part of a broader effort by Trump and his loyalists to flood the government with MAGA Republicans as he vies for re-election against Democratic President Joe Biden.

Earlier this year, Trump managed to get MAGA Republican Michael Whatley and his daughter-in-law, Lara Trump, elected to head the Republican National Committee, effectively granting him control of the entire party and its resources.

He and his loyalists are now trying to take it a step further as they seek to revamp the federal government into an office run by Christian Nationalists.