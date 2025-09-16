Protesters project videos of Epstein onto Windsor Castle as Trump lands in the UK for second state visit

Windsor, UK - Protesters on Tuesday projected images of Donald Trump and sex offender Jeffrey Epstein onto a castle in England where the US president will stay during his UK state visit.

President Donald Trump (c.) and First Lady Melania Trump disembark from Air Force One after landing at Stansted Airport, eastern England, on Tuesday, on the first day of a two-day visit to the UK. © Andrew CABALLERO-REYNOLDS / AFP

The Led by Donkeys group, which is known for its viral stunts targeting politicians, broadcast a video montage for several minutes onto one of the towers of Windsor Castle, west of London.

The shots – shown shortly before Trump's arrival in Britain – included the president's mugshot, portraits of Epstein, newspaper headlines, and footage of the two men dancing together.

The local police said four people had been arrested "on suspicion of malicious communications" following the stunt in Windsor.

"We take any unauthorised activity around Windsor Castle extremely seriously," said Chief Superintendent Felicity Parker of Thames Valley Police, adding that officers "responded swiftly to stop the projection."

Trump has struggled to shake off stories about his ties to his former friend Epstein, who died in prison in 2019 before his trial for sexual exploitation.

UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer has also been affected, dismissing his ambassador to Washington following revelations about the envoy's close ties to the sex offender.

Even before Air Force One touched down, dozens of anti-Trump demonstrators gathered in Windsor to protest against his visit.

Thousands more plan to demonstrate in London, although the US leader will avoid the capital and the public during his stay.