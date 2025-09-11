UK ambassador to US Peter Mandelson fired over links to Jeffrey Epstein

London, UK - UK leader Keir Starmer sacked his ambassador in Washington Peter Mandelson on Thursday following "reprehensible" fresh revelations about the diplomat's friendship with sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

Peter Mandelson, the UK ambassador to the US, has been fired over his friendship with sex offender Jeffrey Epstein. © Anna Moneymaker / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

Dubbed the "Prince of Darkness" during his years as a media spin doctor, Mandelson was twice forced to resign from Tony Blair's Labour government in the late 1990s and early 2000s over allegations of misconduct.

His dismissal as US envoy causes a political and diplomatic headache for the British prime minister as he prepares for next week's visit of US President Donald Trump, who is himself facing questions over his ties to Epstein.

It is the second high-profile departure from the UK government in the past week, after Starmer's former deputy, Angela Rayner, resigned last Friday for underpaying a property tax.

Starmer is still trying to reboot his increasingly unpopular government.

The prime minister asked top diplomat Yvette Cooper to withdraw Mandelson after emails he wrote to Epstein after he was convicted came to light, her office said.

"The emails show that the depth and extent of Peter Mandelson's relationship with Jeffrey Epstein is materially different from that known at the time of his appointment," it said.

"In particular, Peter Mandelson's suggestion that Jeffrey Epstein's first conviction was wrongful and should be challenged is new information.

"In light of that, and mindful of the victims of Epstein's crimes, he has been withdrawn as ambassador with immediate effect."