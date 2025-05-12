Rep. Ritchie Torres urges probe into Trump's Qatar "flying grift" as backlash mounts

Washington DC - Democratic Congressman Ritchie Torres of New York is calling for an ethics review into President Donald Trump 's plans to accept a gifted luxury Boeing jet from the Qatari royal family.

On Sunday, Torres sent a letter to Government Accountability Comptroller Gene Dodaro, Office of Government Ethics Director Jamieson Greer, and Department of Defense Inspector General Steven Stebbins expressing "alarm" regarding what he described as a "flying grift."

"Rather than enforcing ethics, the Attorney General has affixed the Department of Justice's seal of approval to a transaction that flagrantly violates both the letter and the spirit of the Constitution's Emoluments Clause [which] explicitly prohibits any person holding public office from accepting 'any present, Emolument, Office, or Title, of any kind whatever, from any King, Prince, or foreign State,'" Ritchie argued.

"No one – not even President Trump – is above the law, let alone the Constitution."

Torres noted that Qatar "is not a neutral party on the world stage [as] It has a deeply troubling history of financing a barbaric terrorist organization that has the blood of Americans on its hands."

"In the cruelest irony, Air Force One will have something in common with Hamas: paid for by Qatar," he added.

Torres went on to call for an immediate ethics review, the issuing of a formal advisory opinion, and recommendations on "policy reforms to prevent the conversion of foreign gifts into private property by current or former presidents."