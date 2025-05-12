Rep. Ritchie Torres urges probe into Trump's Qatar "flying grift" as backlash mounts
Washington DC - Democratic Congressman Ritchie Torres of New York is calling for an ethics review into President Donald Trump's plans to accept a gifted luxury Boeing jet from the Qatari royal family.
On Sunday, Torres sent a letter to Government Accountability Comptroller Gene Dodaro, Office of Government Ethics Director Jamieson Greer, and Department of Defense Inspector General Steven Stebbins expressing "alarm" regarding what he described as a "flying grift."
"Rather than enforcing ethics, the Attorney General has affixed the Department of Justice's seal of approval to a transaction that flagrantly violates both the letter and the spirit of the Constitution's Emoluments Clause [which] explicitly prohibits any person holding public office from accepting 'any present, Emolument, Office, or Title, of any kind whatever, from any King, Prince, or foreign State,'" Ritchie argued.
"No one – not even President Trump – is above the law, let alone the Constitution."
Torres noted that Qatar "is not a neutral party on the world stage [as] It has a deeply troubling history of financing a barbaric terrorist organization that has the blood of Americans on its hands."
"In the cruelest irony, Air Force One will have something in common with Hamas: paid for by Qatar," he added.
Torres went on to call for an immediate ethics review, the issuing of a formal advisory opinion, and recommendations on "policy reforms to prevent the conversion of foreign gifts into private property by current or former presidents."
President Donald Trump and the White House defend the gift
Since winning re-election, Trump has faced countless accusations of using his role as president to further enrich himself. He has also led an aggressive effort to fire federal workers, including those in the Justice Department and government accountability roles, to replace them with MAGA allies who could allow him to act without impunity.
In the case of the jet, the White House has argued the gift is within the limits of the law because it is not given in exchange for any particular favor or action, which they say means it is therefore not a bribe.
In a recent social media post, Trump lashed out at Democrats for criticizing the "FREE OF CHARGE" gift, adding they are "World Class Losers!!!"
