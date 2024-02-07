RNC reportedly hopes for Nikki Haley exit amid big Trump fundraising plans

Washington DC - Top officials within the Republican National Committee reportedly want presidential candidate Nikki Haley to drop out of the race, as they have big fundraising plans with her challenger, Donald Trump .

According to The Guardian, RNC officials are hoping Haley will exit the race soon as they plan to launch a joint fundraising committee with Trump, who is expected to move forward into the general elections.

While the committee does not need Haley to drop out to form the partnership, it would help, as some donors who are currently supporting her would, in theory, contribute to an RNC fundraiser to support the party's official nominee.



With the Trump campaign's success with small-dollar donations and Haley's winning over larger, institutional donors, the RNC's joint fundraiser could stand to make massive amounts of money, especially as it would allow donations over $800,000.

News of the plan comes after the RNC reported in a recent filing that they have only $8 million cash on hand, which is less than half of where they were during the 2016 race. The committee's chairwoman, Ronna McDaniel, is also expected to step down in coming weeks.