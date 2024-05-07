Robert F. Kennedy Jr. challenges Donald Trump to debate
Los Angeles, California - Independent presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. has officially challenged Republican candidate Donald Trump to a debate.
On Tuesday, RFK shared a lengthy post on social media written as an open letter to Trump, where he criticized the "DNC-influenced media" for producing "fake polls" that are being used against both of them.
He continued by sharing various polling that suggests both he and Trump have the ability to beat Democratic candidate Joe Biden, and, as two of the strongest candidates in the race, they should hit the debate stage.
"So I’d like to make you an offer," Kennedy wrote.
"We're both going to be speaking at the upcoming Libertarian convention on May 24 and 25. It's perfect neutral territory for you and me to have a debate where you can defend your record for your wavering supporters."
He continued, "You yourself have said you're not afraid to debate me as long as my poll numbers are decent. Well, they are."
Will the presidential debates ever happen?
The debate challenge comes as Trump has publicly criticized Kennedy on multiple occasions, most recently refusing to debate him because he's "not a serious candidate."
Neither Trump nor Biden has participated in primary debates, and many critics are skeptical of whether voters can expect a debate between them ahead of the general election in November.
Kennedy has been facing criticism for being a potential "spoiler" candidate for either Trump or Biden, who are currently neck-and-neck in most national polls.
He has continued to insist that he has enough support to beat either of them, however.
Last week, he challenged Biden to agree to a "no-spoiler" pledge in which they would conduct a joint poll in October and the candidate with the lowest number would drop out, allowing only one of them to go on to face Trump.
Biden has yet to respond to the challenge, but Trump, who is much more of an open book, may soon share his thoughts on Kennedy's idea.
Cover photo: Collage: IMAGO / USA TODAY Network & ZUMA Wire