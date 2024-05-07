Robert F. Kennedy Jr. challenges Donald Trump to debate

On Tuesday, presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. (r.) issued a challenge for Donald Trump (l.) to debate him at the upcoming Libertarian Convention. © Collage: IMAGO / USA TODAY Network & ZUMA Wire

On Tuesday, RFK shared a lengthy post on social media written as an open letter to Trump, where he criticized the "DNC-influenced media" for producing "fake polls" that are being used against both of them.

He continued by sharing various polling that suggests both he and Trump have the ability to beat Democratic candidate Joe Biden, and, as two of the strongest candidates in the race, they should hit the debate stage.

"So I’d like to make you an offer," Kennedy wrote.

"We're both going to be speaking at the upcoming Libertarian convention on May 24 and 25. It's perfect neutral territory for you and me to have a debate where you can defend your record for your wavering supporters."

He continued, "You yourself have said you're not afraid to debate me as long as my poll numbers are decent. Well, they are."