Trump knocks RFK Jr: "Not a serious candidate"

New York, New York - Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump was recently asked if he would debate his Independent challenger Robert F. Kennedy Jr. , and he wasn't too fond of the idea.

Presidential candidate Donald Trump recently dismissed the idea of debating Robert F. Kennedy Jr. because of his low polling numbers. © Collage: IMAGO / ZUMA Wire & UPI Photo

As Trump was leaving his hush money trial in New York on Thursday, he stopped once again to speak with and take questions from reporters.

When one asked about the possibility of him sharing the debate stage with RFK, the former president scoffed at the notion, stating, "I don't know anything about him."

"Look, RFK is polling very low," Trump said. "He is not a serious candidate."

"They say he hurts Biden. I don't know who he hurts, he might hurt me. I don't know. He has very low numbers, certainly not numbers that he can debate with.

"He's got to get his numbers a lot higher before he's credible," he added.



His remarks come after Kennedy argued in a recent interview that he "should have a spot" on the debate stage, and outlined a number of issues he would bring up against Trump and Democratic candidate Joe Biden.

Some critics believe Trump's response about debating seems to indicate he is finally beginning to consider RFK a serious threat.