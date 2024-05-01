RFK Jr. calls on Biden to agree to "no-spoiler" pledge as their beefs with Trump ramp up
New York, New York - Independent presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. has proposed a "no-spoiler" pledge to President Joe Biden as the two prepare to battle Donald Trump in November.
During a campaign event on Wednesday afternoon, Kennedy challenged Biden to get on board with an unusual new plan.
"Both parties agree to co-fund... a 50-state poll with 30,000 or more likely voters, with effectively a zero margin of error, in October 2024," Kennedy explained.
"The survey will test the results of a head-to-head race pitting President Biden against President Trump, and a second head-to-head race pitting me against President Trump.
"Whoever performs weakest against President Trump in a two-man contest will drop out of the presidential race," he added.
Kennedy has been facing heightened criticism from both sides of the aisle for being a potential "spoiler" candidate for either one of his challengers, who are currently neck-and-neck in most national polls.
He went on to claim with confidence that, if he remained in the race and the elections were held tomorrow, "President Trump would win, and President Biden would lose."
Does Robert F. Kennedy Jr. actually stand a chance to win?
Kennedy's extreme confidence that he can beat either of his challengers in a one-on-one match contradicts the reality of how he has been performing in the polls.
While his numbers were promising right after he joined the race, they have since dramatically dropped, with a recent Marist Poll finding him at only 16%. This is nowhere near enough to beat his challengers, who are both polling around 45%.
Another recent poll from NBC News also found that Kennedy has a higher chance of siphoning votes from Trump than Biden, as Republicans hold a 40% favorable view of Kennedy compared to only 16% of Democrats.
Nonetheless, Kennedy and his campaign are continuing to insist that Biden is the "real spoiler" that "cannot statistically win the election."
Cover photo: Collage: ANGELA WEISS & Kena Betancur / AFP