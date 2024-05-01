RFK Jr. calls on Biden to agree to "no-spoiler" pledge as their beefs with Trump ramp up

New York, New York - Independent presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. has proposed a "no-spoiler" pledge to President Joe Biden as the two prepare to battle Donald Trump in November.

Presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. (r.) asked Joe Biden (l.) to agree to a "no-spoiler" pledge ahead of their battle with Donald Trump. © Collage: ANGELA WEISS & Kena Betancur / AFP

During a campaign event on Wednesday afternoon, Kennedy challenged Biden to get on board with an unusual new plan.

"Both parties agree to co-fund... a 50-state poll with 30,000 or more likely voters, with effectively a zero margin of error, in October 2024," Kennedy explained.

"The survey will test the results of a head-to-head race pitting President Biden against President Trump, and a second head-to-head race pitting me against President Trump.

"Whoever performs weakest against President Trump in a two-man contest will drop out of the presidential race," he added.

Kennedy has been facing heightened criticism from both sides of the aisle for being a potential "spoiler" candidate for either one of his challengers, who are currently neck-and-neck in most national polls.

He went on to claim with confidence that, if he remained in the race and the elections were held tomorrow, "President Trump would win, and President Biden would lose."