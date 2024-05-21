Rudy Giuliani and other Trump allies enter plea in Arizona "fake electors" case

Phoenix, Arizona - Donald Trump 's former personal lawyer, Rudy Giuliani, and ten others denied charges in Arizona on Tuesday that they were involved in a plot to subvert the 2020 presidential election won by Joe Biden.

Giuliani, who appeared by video link, was ordered to post a $10,000 surety after spending weeks evading efforts to serve him with a summons and even taunting prosecutors on social media.

He was finally served on Friday night in Florida at a party being thrown in honor of his 80th birthday, CNN reported.

The indictment says former New York mayor Giuliani spread misinformation about election fraud in Arizona in 2020 and pressured elected officials to change the outcome of the election.

It says he also encouraged Republican electors in Arizona and other states to declare Trump had won the ballot when he had not.

Among others appearing Tuesday were nine alleged "fake electors" – people the prosecution says claimed to be legitimately empaneled to represent a non-existent Trump win in Arizona.

When Congress reconvened after the violent attack on the Capitol on January 6, it ultimately ignored Arizona's fake electors and certified the genuine results, officially sending Biden to the White House.