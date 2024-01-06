Rudy Giuliani gets shut down in Georgia election trial

Atlanta, Georgia - E x-New York mayor Rudy Giuliani received more bad legal news after a judge denied his request to hold a hearing to dismiss his election interference case.

On Friday, the judge overseeing Rudy Giuliani's election interference case in Georgia denied his request to hold a hearing on dismissing the case. © Drew Angerer / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

According to NBC News, Fulton County Superior Court Judge Scott McAfee rejected the request on Friday, arguing it "does not articulate exactly what discovery must still be reviewed, or why the review has not been completed in the approximately four months that have passed since arraignment."

Giuliani is facing 13 charges for his alleged participation in efforts to overturn Georgia's 2020 presidential election results. He was indicted alongside Donald Trump, who he used to legally represent, and 17 others back in August 2023.

The ruling comes after Giuliani filed a request on Thursday regarding a motion he and his legal team filed in September 2023, which argued that there were "deficiencies" in the original indictment.

Giuliani has had a stint of terrible legal luck since last year. He was recently ordered to pay $148 million in damages for defaming two Georgia poll workers with false claims they engaged in election fraud, a sum which forced him to file for bankruptcy.