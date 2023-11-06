Rudy Giuliani vows he will never "break" or betray Trump

New York, New York - Rudy Giuliani, the former Donald Trump lawyer facing mounting legal issues of his own, has vowed to continue standing by his old boss – even if it means going to jail.

According to Rolling Stone, sources close to Giuliani claim he has been bragging that he will never "break" under legal pressure or betray his former boss as others have.

Giuliani is one of the 19 defendants, including Trump, who were indicted in the state of Georgia for allegedly attempting to overturn the state's results in the 2020 presidential elections.

Several of Trump's former attorneys – Kenneth Cheesebro, Jenna Ellis, and Sydney Powell – have all accepted plea deals in the case and have agreed to testify against him in future proceedings.

Giuliani was also listed as a "co-conspirator" in the indictment for Trump's federal election subversion case, and faces a number of civil lawsuits, including one where he is accused of sexually abusing a former employee of his.

Despite the legal issues his loyalty has brought and the resulting irreparable damage to his finances, Giuliani still continues to publicly defend Trump. The former president has reportedly joked in the past that Giuliani is so loyal, authorities could throw him into "solitary" confinement and he still wouldn't talk.