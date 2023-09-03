Is Rudy Giuliani really broke as a joke?

New York, New York - Indicted ex-New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani has not been doing well financially as his legal issues continue to mount, but is he really as broke as he claims he is?

Rudy Giuliani, the former attorney of Donald Trump, has been racking up legal fees, but is now claiming he is too broke to pay them. © IMAGO / ZUMA Wire

Giuliani has been racking up all sorts of legal bills in multiple court cases against him, which are definitely hitting his wallet hard.

Case in point: He was recently forced to put his Manhattan apartment up for sale with an asking price of $6.5 million. Plus, his former billionaire donors have said they won't help him pay for his current legal issues.

He is now claiming in his defense in several of his lawsuits that he is too broke to handle the financial stress.



According to Insider, Giuliani told the judge overseeing his case in Georgia, where he has been charged for allegedly working with Donald Trump and others to overturn the 2020 election, that he was "having financial difficulties," yet only provided "a sliver of the financial documents required" to prove it.

Dodging the truth about his money has also been slammed in other count cases, where he's used a swath of excuses – such as blaming his bank account or even the FBI (who raided his home and office in 2021) – for his failure to provide financial records.

Despite the claims, Giuliani reportedly took a private jet to his booking for the Georgia case, runs a "monetizable" podcast and daily radio show, and owns several luxury properties.

So is he really broke as a joke?