Russia issues mocking response to Trump's rant against Putin: "Emotional overload"
Moscow, Russia - The Kremlin claimed that President Donald Trump is suffering from "emotional overload" after he lashed out at his Russian counterpart, Vladimir Putin.
"We are really grateful to the Americans and to President Trump personally for their assistance in organizing and launching this negotiation process," Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov told Reuters.
"Of course, at the same time, this is a very crucial moment, which is associated, of course, with the emotional overload of everyone absolutely and with emotional reactions."
Peskov's comments come after Trump went on a social media rant, slamming Putin for ordering a massive drone attack against Ukraine.
"Something has happened to him. He has gone absolutely CRAZY!" the 78-year-old wrote. "I've always said that he wants ALL of Ukraine, not just a piece of it, and maybe that's proving to be right, but if he does, it will lead to the downfall of Russia!"
The latest setback in Trump's push to secure an end to the ware came after he held a two-hour phone call with Putin, which he hailed as a success.
"Russia and Ukraine will immediately start negotiations toward a Ceasefire and, more importantly, an END to the War," Trump claimed after the call. "The tone and spirit of the conversation were excellent."
Cover photo: Collage: AFP/Saul Loeb & AFP/Grigory Sysoyev/POOL