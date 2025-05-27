Russia issues mocking response to Trump's rant against Putin: "Emotional overload"

Moscow, Russia - The Kremlin claimed that President Donald Trump is suffering from "emotional overload" after he lashed out at his Russian counterpart, Vladimir Putin.

The Kremlin cautiously said that President Donald Trump was simply suffering from an "emotional overload" that triggered his social media outburst. © Collage: AFP/Saul Loeb & AFP/Grigory Sysoyev/POOL

"We are really grateful to the Americans and to President Trump personally for their assistance in organizing and launching this negotiation process," Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov told Reuters.

"Of course, at the same time, this is a very crucial moment, which is associated, of course, with the emotional overload of everyone absolutely and with emotional reactions."

Peskov's comments come after Trump went on a social media rant, slamming Putin for ordering a massive drone attack against Ukraine.

"Something has happened to him. He has gone absolutely CRAZY!" the 78-year-old wrote. "I've always said that he wants ALL of Ukraine, not just a piece of it, and maybe that's proving to be right, but if he does, it will lead to the downfall of Russia!"

The latest setback in Trump's push to secure an end to the ware came after he held a two-hour phone call with Putin, which he hailed as a success.