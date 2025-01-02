Speaker Mike Johnson weighs in on his re-election odds after Trump endorsement

Washington DC - House Speaker Mike Johnson has expressed confidence that he will be re-elected to his role after President-elect Donald Trump endorsed him.

On Thursday, Johnson did an interview with Fox News in which he was asked if he will have the necessary votes to "retain the gavel" as Congress is scheduled to begin its 119th term on Friday and will vote on whether to keep him as speaker.

Johnson said he was "humbled and honored" that Trump endorsed him for the role earlier this week and claimed he had the support of all his Republican colleagues.

"We have to certify the election of President Donald J. Trump on January 6, on Monday, and we have many important things pressing on us right now, so there's no time to waste. We have to stay unified."

When one anchor mentioned that several of Johnson's fellow Republicans had expressed hesitancy about supporting him, the politician remained confident.

"It's a numbers game. We have the smallest margin in U.S. history," he explained. "We'll have a margin of probably two votes tomorrow during that, so [I] can only afford to lose one or two.

"But I think we'll get it done. I really do," he added.