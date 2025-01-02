Speaker Mike Johnson weighs in on his re-election odds after Trump endorsement
Washington DC - House Speaker Mike Johnson has expressed confidence that he will be re-elected to his role after President-elect Donald Trump endorsed him.
On Thursday, Johnson did an interview with Fox News in which he was asked if he will have the necessary votes to "retain the gavel" as Congress is scheduled to begin its 119th term on Friday and will vote on whether to keep him as speaker.
Johnson said he was "humbled and honored" that Trump endorsed him for the role earlier this week and claimed he had the support of all his Republican colleagues.
"We have to certify the election of President Donald J. Trump on January 6, on Monday, and we have many important things pressing on us right now, so there's no time to waste. We have to stay unified."
When one anchor mentioned that several of Johnson's fellow Republicans had expressed hesitancy about supporting him, the politician remained confident.
"It's a numbers game. We have the smallest margin in U.S. history," he explained. "We'll have a margin of probably two votes tomorrow during that, so [I] can only afford to lose one or two.
"But I think we'll get it done. I really do," he added.
Does Mike Johnson actually have the support he needs?
Johnson's remarks come as some House Republicans have been expressing dissatisfaction with his leadership – particularly with how he handled a recent spending bill that narrowly avoided a government shutdown – and have threatened to vote him out.
During Congress' new term, Republicans will begin with a very slim majority of 219 against 215 Democrats.
This gives Johnson very little room to miss out on any support, as 218 Republican votes will be needed to reach a majority and secure his re-election.
Kentucky Representative Thomas Massie has been the only Republican so far to state definitively that he will not be supporting Johnson, and in a recent interview with Fox News, Texas Rep. Chip Roy said that he and a number of his colleagues are "undecided," and said he doesn't believe Johnson will have enough support.
Friday's vote will be a demonstration of just how loyal Republicans will be during Trump's upcoming term.
It's not clear who House Republicans would vote in to replace Johnson if he's ousted, but Georgia Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene has suggested Elon Musk would be a great choice.
Cover photo: Collage: Nicholas Kamm / AFP & Kevin Dietsch / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP