Marjorie Taylor Greene ignites effort to make Elon Musk Speaker of the House

Washington DC - Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene recently shared what she believes would be the perfect role for Elon Musk during the next congressional term.

On Thursday, Greene shared a post on X from Kentucky Senator Rand Paul, who argued the next speaker "need not be a member of Congress," and suggested that "nothing would disrupt the swamp more" than putting Musk in charge.

Greene agreed, as she wrote that Musk – who has no political experience whatsoever – "could be the way" to "shatter" the establishment.

She later shared a poll, asking X users if Musk would be good for the role, and as of 2 PM on Thursday, 82.6% of the 46,398 votes cast said "Yes."

Musk, whose super PAC donated millions to help Donald Trump's presidential campaign, has spent nearly every day with the president-elect since his election victory last month.

Trump has tapped him to serve as an advisor and head of the newly created Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) alongside Vivek Ramaswamy.

While MAGA has been enthusiastic about having the richest man in the world on their team, critics have been speculating that the billionaire may already be heavily influencing the president-elect's decision-making, which has led some to dub him "President Elon Musk."