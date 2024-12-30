Trump endorses House Speaker Mike Johnson amid Republican-led effort to oust him

Washington DC - President-elect Donald Trump has voiced his support for Mike Johnson amid rumors that the House Speaker may be ousted.

Donald Trump (r.) recently endorsed House Speaker Mike Johnson for re-election, as Republicans have been expressing dissatisfaction with his leadership. © Collage: Kent Nishimura / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP & Mandel NGAN / AFP

On Monday, Trump shared a post to his Truth Social platform, in which he once again bragged about his "landslide" victory and criticized Democrats for running a "sinking ship" campaign for Kamala Harris that "wasted 2.5 billion dollars."

Trump vowed that Johnson would help give Americans "IMMEDIATE relief from all of the destructive policies" of President Joe BIden's administration.

"Speaker Mike Johnson is a good, hard working, religious man. He will do the right thing, and we will continue to WIN," Trump wrote.

"Mike has my Complete & Total Endorsement," he added. "MAGA!!!"

Johnson said in a statement on X that he is "honored and humbled" by Trump's support and promised they will "usher in the new golden age of America."