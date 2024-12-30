Trump endorses House Speaker Mike Johnson amid Republican-led effort to oust him
Washington DC - President-elect Donald Trump has voiced his support for Mike Johnson amid rumors that the House Speaker may be ousted.
On Monday, Trump shared a post to his Truth Social platform, in which he once again bragged about his "landslide" victory and criticized Democrats for running a "sinking ship" campaign for Kamala Harris that "wasted 2.5 billion dollars."
Trump vowed that Johnson would help give Americans "IMMEDIATE relief from all of the destructive policies" of President Joe BIden's administration.
"Speaker Mike Johnson is a good, hard working, religious man. He will do the right thing, and we will continue to WIN," Trump wrote.
"Mike has my Complete & Total Endorsement," he added. "MAGA!!!"
Johnson said in a statement on X that he is "honored and humbled" by Trump's support and promised they will "usher in the new golden age of America."
Republicans voice dissatisfaction with House Speaker Mike Johnson
The endorsement comes as some House Republicans have been expressing dissatisfaction with Johnson's leadership – particularly with how he handled a recent spending bill that narrowly avoided a government shutdown – and have threatened to vote him out.
Kentucky Representative Thomas Massie said in an X post that while he respects and supports Trump, he does not believe endorsing Johnson will "work out."
"We've seen Johnson partner with the democrats to send money to Ukraine, authorize spying on Americans, and blow the budget," Massie argued.
Cover photo: Collage: Kent Nishimura / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP & Mandel NGAN / AFP