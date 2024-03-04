Supreme Court hands Donald Trump victory in Colorado ballot battle

Washington DC- The US Supreme Court on Monday unanimously struck down an attempt by Colorado to remove Donald Trump from the Republican presidential primary ballot for allegedly engaging in insurrection.

The Supreme Court ruled that Donald Trump should stay on the ballot in Colorado's presidential primary. © SAUL LOEB / AFP

"The judgment of the Colorado Supreme Court therefore cannot stand. All nine Members of the Court agree with that result," the Supreme Court said in its ruling, which overturned the decision made in December to kick Trump off the state's ballot.



Citing the 14th Amendment to the Constitution, Colorado's top court ruled that Trump should be kicked off the ballot because of his role in the January 6 attack on Congress, when a mob tried to halt certification of Biden's 2020 election victory.

But during two hours of arguments last month, both conservative and liberal justices on the Supreme Court expressed concern about having individual states decide which candidates can be on the presidential ballot this November.

The 77-year-old responded immediately to the hugely consequential development with a post on his Truth Social platform, writing: "BIG WIN FOR AMERICA!!!"

Colorado Secretary of State Jena Griswold, who backed the lawsuit that led to Trump's disqualification, also reacted on social media.



"I am disappointed in the US Supreme Court’s decision stripping states of the authority to enforce Section 3 of the 14th Amendment for federal candidates," she said. "Colorado should be able to bar oath-breaking insurrections from our ballot."

The ruling has huge implications for the 2024 election and comes on the eve of Super Tuesday, when as many as 15 states vote in presidential primaries.