Supreme Court justices show doubts during crucial hearing on Trump ballot ban

Washington DC - The US Supreme Court took stage in the 2024 White House race on Thursday as it heard arguments on whether Donald Trump should be barred from running again for president.

The Supreme Court heard arguments on Thursday regarding whether Donald Trump should be barred from running again for president. © Roberto SCHMIDT / AFP

The nation's highest court will rule on arguably the most consequential election law case since it halted the Florida vote recount in 2000 with Republican George W. Bush narrowly leading Democrat Al Gore.



The question before the nine justices is whether Trump is ineligible to appear on the Republican presidential primary ballot in Colorado because he engaged in an insurrection – the January 6, 2021, assault on the Capitol by his supporters.

Section 3 of the 14th Amendment bars anyone from holding federal elected office if they engaged in "insurrection or rebellion" after once pledging to support and defend the Constitution.

Trump appealed to the Supreme Court to throw out the Colorado ruling and similar bids in other states to keep him off the ballot, and in a hearing that lasted for over two hours, there were already signs that he might succeed.



The ex-president's attorney, Jonathan Mitchell, attacked the issue from multiple angles. First, he argued that Section 3 does not specifically include the presidency among the public offices; it bans insurrectionists from before moving on to deny that Trump ever engaged in insurrection and contesting Colorado's authority to invoke the clause in the first place.

That particular line of reasoning seemed to make the biggest impression on the justices, who seemed eager to stay focused on procedural matters rather than the facts of January 6.

