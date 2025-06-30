The Senate starts marathon vote for Trump's controversial "One Big, Beautiful" bill

Washington DC - US senators began voting Monday on Donald Trump 's flagship spending bill, as the deeply divisive package – expected to slash social programs for the poor and add an eye-watering $3 trillion to the national debt – entered its frenetic home stretch.

Trump wants what he calls the "One Big, Beautiful Bill" to extend his expiring first-term tax cuts at a cost of $4.5 trillion to the budget, boost military spending, and fund his plans for unprecedented mass deportations and border security.

Yet even as the process reaches its climax, Republican meeting rooms are still reverberating with bitter rows over the deep cuts to welfare programs planned to offset the bill's massive costs.

Senators eyeing 2026 midterm congressional elections are divided over savings that would strip some $1 trillion in subsidized healthcare from millions of the poorest Americans and add more than $3.3 trillion to the nation's already yawning budget deficit over a decade.

Trump wants to have the package on his desk by the time Independence Day festivities begin on Friday.

"ONE GREAT BIG BEAUTIFUL BILL, is moving along nicely!" he posted on his Truth Social platform late Sunday.

Given Trump's iron grip on the party, he is expected to get what he wants in the Senate where Republicans hold a razor-tight majority, while Democrats will overwhelmingly vote no.

It would be a huge win for the Republican leader – who has been criticized for imposing many of his priorities through executive orders that sidestep the scrutiny of Congress.

But the vote on final passage will still be a nail-biter and can only take place after a marathon series of attempted amendments.

Known as a "vote-a-rama," the session allows senators to offer unlimited tweaks to the 940-page text for floor votes, meaning the process can extend well beyond 12 hours.

Even then, the Senate bill will have to pass a separate vote in the House of Representatives, where Republicans also have a narrow majority.