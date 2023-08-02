This is how close Trump and Biden are running in 2024, according to a new poll

New York, New York - Former US president Donald Trump and current President Joe Biden are locked in a neck-and-neck race for the White House in 2024, a new poll revealed.

President Joe Biden is seeking a second term in office after defeating Donald Trump in the 2020 election. © REUTERS

Despite Trump’s deepening legal woes, voters are split right down the middle in a rematch of the 2020 race with 43% supporting each candidate, according to a new Siena College/New York Times poll released Tuesday.

In a glimmer of good news for Democrats, the 14% of voters who don’t support either candidate seem to lean fairly strongly to Biden.

The president opens up a narrow 2% overall lead in the poll when those so-called "double hater" voters are allocated based on whom they say they voted for last time. Biden holds a similar advantage if the poll is only limited to those who actually voted in either 2020 or 2022.

Biden beat Trump by 4.5% in 2020, or about 7 million votes.

But that popular vote victory translated into a razor-thin margin in battleground states like Wisconsin, Arizona, Pennsylvania, and Georgia that forged his win in the electoral college, suggesting the poll’s margin could lead to another extreme nail biter.