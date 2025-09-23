Attempted Trump assassin Ryan Routh tries to stab himself as verdict is read

Miami, Florida - A man charged with attempting to assassinate Donald Trump at his Florida golf course last year was convicted by a federal jury on all counts Tuesday.

Ryan Routh was convicted by a federal jury on all counts on Tuesday. © Collage: Giorgio VIERA / AFP & Nicolas GARCIA / AFPTV / AFP

Ryan Routh (59) of Hawaii appeared to try to stab himself in the neck with a pen after the guilty verdict was read in court, and court marshals had to restrain him, Fox News and NBC reported.

Routh was convicted of attempted assassination of a presidential candidate, assaulting a federal officer, and firearms offenses after a 12-day trial.

He faces a possible sentence of life in prison for attempting to kill Trump, who was then running for election to a second presidential term. Sentencing was set for December 18.

Trump congratulated Attorney General Pam Bondi and Justice Department prosecutors for securing the conviction.

"This was an evil man with an evil intention, and they caught him," Trump said in a post on Truth Social.

Bondi said the guilty verdict "illustrates the Department of Justice's commitment to punishing those who engage in political violence."

"This attempted assassination was not only an attack on our president, but an affront to our very nation itself," Bondi said in a statement.