Trump administration backs down from plan to scrap free Covid tests

Washington DC - President Donald Trump 's administration recently decided against following through with their plan to nix a government program that provides Americans with free Covid tests.

On Tuesday, President Donald Trump's administration reversed its plan to close a program that provides free Covid test kits to American households. © Roberto SCHMIDT / AFP

According to The Washington Post, the administration decided late Tuesday not to follow through with their plans to shut down the Covidtests.gov website, which ships free tests to American households.

Earlier that day, the outlet reported that the administration was considering destroying the government's stockpile of more than 160 million tests, which are valued at more than half a billion dollars of taxpayer money.

A spokesperson with the Department of Health and Human Services (DHS) provided a statement to the Post, confirming the website would shut down at 8 PM, but insisted the tests would not be destroyed, and "remain in inventory."



But 12 minutes before the promised deadline, the spokesperson provided another statement to the Post, saying the administration is having "regular discussions on closing" the program, but for now, it will remain open.