Trump administration backs down from plan to scrap free Covid tests
Washington DC - President Donald Trump's administration recently decided against following through with their plan to nix a government program that provides Americans with free Covid tests.
According to The Washington Post, the administration decided late Tuesday not to follow through with their plans to shut down the Covidtests.gov website, which ships free tests to American households.
Earlier that day, the outlet reported that the administration was considering destroying the government's stockpile of more than 160 million tests, which are valued at more than half a billion dollars of taxpayer money.
A spokesperson with the Department of Health and Human Services (DHS) provided a statement to the Post, confirming the website would shut down at 8 PM, but insisted the tests would not be destroyed, and "remain in inventory."
But 12 minutes before the promised deadline, the spokesperson provided another statement to the Post, saying the administration is having "regular discussions on closing" the program, but for now, it will remain open.
Trump's shift towards anti-vaccine policies
The Covid-19 pandemic hit during Trump's first presidency, and he responded by launching Operation Warp Speed – an effort to accelerate the development, manufacturing, and distribution of vaccines.
While Trump has touted the effort as one of his greatest achievements, many in his MAGA base believe, without evidence, that the vaccines are extremely dangerous – yet they do not blame Trump.
After his base shifted towards more overt anti-vaccine views, Trump began to wage war against the vaccine and mask mandates.
Robert F. Kennedy Jr., who was recently elected to head DHS, is a well-known anti-vaxxer who has spread conspiracy theories and misinformation about Covid, such as suggesting the virus "ethnically targeted" certain groups.
