Trump administration expands controversial Alaska energy projects

Washington DC - Interior Secretary Doug Burgum on Thursday announced measures aimed at expanding oil and gas development across Alaska's federal lands, fulfilling one of President Donald Trump 's key pledges.

The initiatives implement one of Trump's day one executive orders: "Unleashing Alaska's Extraordinary Resource Potential."

This directed the Interior Department to rescind environmental protections ordered under previous presidents Barack Obama and Joe Biden and to expedite permits for energy projects across Alaska's federal lands.

Burgum said the Department of the Interior will pursue reopening up to 82% of the National Petroleum Reserve in Alaska for leasing.

The reserve is a 23.4 million-acre area of federal land in northwest Alaska and is known for its vast wilderness landscapes and rich natural resources.

The plan would also reinstate a program making the entire 1.56-million-acre coastal plain of the Arctic National Wildlife Refuge available for oil and gas development.

"It's time for the US to embrace Alaska's abundant and largely-untapped resources as a pathway to prosperity for the nation, including Alaskans," Burgum said in a statement.

Republicans and Democrats have battled for decades over the development of Alaska, which has massive fossil fuel resources but also holds unparalleled expanses of untouched natural habitats.