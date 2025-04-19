Trump administration reportedly launched war on Harvard by mistake

The infamous letter that triggered President Donald Trump's administration all-out assault on Harvard University was reportedly sent by mistake.

By Evan Williams

Harvard responds to possible mistake from the White House

A spokesperson for Harvard University responded to the Trump administration's claims that the institution should have checked with White House lawyers before responding to the letter. A statement quoted by the New York Times pointed out that the document had been signed by three federal officials and sent on official letterhead. "Recipients of such correspondence from the U.S. government – even when it contains sweeping demands that are astonishing in their overreach – do not question its authenticity or seriousness," the spokesperson said. "It remains unclear to us exactly what, among the government’s recent words and deeds, were mistakes or what the government actually meant to do and say."