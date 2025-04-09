Immigration authorities to deny visas and green cards over social media posts

Washington DC - US immigration authorities said Wednesday they will look at social media accounts and deny visas or residence permits to people who post content considered antisemitic by President Donald Trump 's administration.

US immigration authorities said Wednesday they will look at social media accounts and deny visas or residence permits to people who post content considered antisemitic by President Donald Trump's administration. © Justin Hamel / AFP

Posts defined as antisemitic will include social media activity in support of militant groups classified by the US as terrorists, including Hamas, Lebanon's Hezbollah, and Yemen's Houthis.

The move comes after the Trump administration canceled visas for students inside the US who have expressed support for Palestinian liberation, with the First Amendment of the Constitution guaranteeing freedom of speech.

Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem "has made it clear that anyone who thinks they can come to America and hide behind the First Amendment to advocate for antisemitic violence and terrorism – think again. You are not welcome here," department spokesperson Tricia McLaughlin said in a statement.

The US Citizenship and Immigration Services "will consider social media content that indicates an alien endorsing, espousing, promoting or supporting anti-Semitic terrorism, antisemitic terrorist organizations or other antisemitic activity as a negative factor" in determining benefits, the statement said.

The policy will take effect immediately and apply to student visas and requests for permanent resident "green cards" to stay in the US.