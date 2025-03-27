Rubio defends stripping visas from "lunatic" Palestine solidarity protestors

Georgetown, Guyana - Secretary of State Marco Rubio said Thursday he has canceled the visas of more than 300 "lunatics" in a growing crackdown against Palestine solidarity activism on American university campuses.

Asked to confirm reports of 300 visas stripped, Rubio said: "Maybe more than 300 at this point. We do it every day."

"Every time I find one of these lunatics, I take away their visas," he told reporters on a visit to Guyana.

"At some point, I hope we run out because we've gotten rid of them," Rubio said.

Since President Donald Trump returned to office on January 20, Rubio has moved aggressively against students at the forefront of on-campus protests calling on schools to divest from Israel amid the ongoing atrocities in Gaza.

The most high-profile case is Mahmoud Khalil, who led protests at Columbia University in New York. He was arrested this month and taken to Louisiana ahead of deportation proceedings, despite being a US permanent resident.

Rubio was asked about a new case at Tufts University in Massachusetts where immigration agents arrested a Turkish doctoral student, Rumeysa Ozturk, who had written an opinion piece in a campus newspaper demanding that the university recognize a genocide against the Palestinians – a claim supported by numerous human rights groups.

Congresswoman Ayanna Pressley, a Democrat from Massachusetts, accused the Trump administration of moving to "abduct students with legal status."