Melania Trump to host upcoming White House Easter Egg Roll in return to first lady duties

Washington DC - Melania Trump will soon host the traditional White House Easter event despite seemingly evading her role as first lady in other respects.

The White House recently announced that First Lady Melania Trump will be hosting the 147th annual Easter Egg Roll next month. © Collage: SAUL LOEB / AFP

On Thursday, the White House shared a press release announcing the 147th Easter Egg Roll, which will take place on the South Lawn on April 21.

Families with children under the age of 13 are open to apply to an online lottery for free tickets to the event, which will be open from March 4 to 10.

The statement notes that the tradition, which began in 1878 under former President Rutherford B. Hayes, is typically planned by the first lady, with "each incorporating her own tastes and interests to the event."

During her husband Donald Trump's first presidency, the two hosted the event in 2017, 2018, and 2019, but were forced to cancel it in 2020 due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

This latest announcement comes as Melania has been notably absent from the White House, and has made infrequent public appearances with her husband since he was sworn into his second term last month.