Trump advances major natural gas project as environmentalists raise alarm

Washington DC - President Donald Trump 's administration advanced another major US natural gas export project on Wednesday, handing oil companies a win the same day as a White House meeting with industry executives.

The Energy Department approved an export authorization for the Venture Global CP2 liquefied natural gas (LNG) export project in Cameron Parish, Louisiana, drawing praise from business groups and withering criticism from environmentalists.

The project is the fifth major LNG export venture progressed since Trump returned to the White House, the Department of Energy said in a news release.

Energy Secretary Chris Wright touted the project following the late-afternoon White House meeting, which included the CEOs of ExxonMobil, Chevron, and other oil giants, according to US media.

"We want to bring low cost, affordable, reliable, secure energy to Americans and our allies around the world," said Wright, who slammed former president Joe Biden's administration for suspending LNG expansions over environmental concerns.

The White House meeting comes as uncertainty around Trump's trade tariffs and threats stokes concerns about the economy slowing.

The oil industry has kept a muted public stance on Trump's myriad tariff actions, while privately expressing misgivings about the policy.