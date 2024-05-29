Trump allegedly bragged about Stormy Daniels affair on golf course: "Added 20 yards to my drive!"
Stateline, Nevada - A celebrity athlete claims they heard Donald Trump on several occasions in 2006 brag about having sex with porn star Stormy Daniels, despite the fact that he now denies the affair ever happened.
In an interview with The Daily Beast, the athlete, who requested anonymity for fear of harassment or retaliation, claims they hung around Trump and Daniels during the 2006 American Century Championship celebrity golf tournament, which took place near Lake Tahoe.
Trump, who was famous at the time for his reality show The Apprentice, would allegedly boast about his indiscretions with a "porn star" and encouraged other celebrities to try to do so too.
"It was clear to me and everyone who heard him that he was talking about Stormy," the athlete claimed.
"He'd say all these things like, 'You've gotta bang a porn star, it's incredible!' and, 'It added 20 yards to my drive today!'"
The athlete went on to recount how they witnessed the former president, who finished in 62nd place, cheating during the tournament.
The source also claimed that years later, during the 2016 presidential race, they received phone calls from strangers questioning them about their time with Trump at the tournament.
Donald Trump continues to publicly deny affair with Stormy Daniels
As he runs for re-election, Trump is currently fighting numerous legal battles, including a New York trial where he is accused of falsifying business records to cover up hush money payments to Daniels to bury her story.
He has been in court for the past five weeks for the hush money trial, which has heard a handful of testimonies from witnesses about his alleged affairs, including an especially damning one from Daniels.
Last week, as both sides were preparing to rest their cases, Trump decided at the last minute not to take the stand to testify despite having promised on countless occasions to do so.
If Trump, who has long denied the affair ever took place, had taken the stand during the trial, he would have had the opportunity to declare, under oath and before the entire country, that the story is untrue, yet he didn't do so.
His continued denial about the affair comes in conflict with the rich, playboy persona he maintained for years prior to his political career.
Even his wife, Melania Trump, who has not attended any day of the trial or publicly spoken on it, has said in interviews that when they met, she was well aware that he was known to be "a ladies man."
When reached for comment about the athlete's claims, a Trump campaign spokesperson blamed it on President Joe Biden, accusing him of "trying to distract from his disastrous tenure" by "publishing lies, rumors and innuendos."
