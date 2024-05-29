Trump allegedly bragged about Stormy Daniels affair on golf course: "Added 20 yards to my drive!"

Stateline, Nevada - A celebrity athlete claims they heard Donald Trump on several occasions in 2006 brag about having sex with porn star Stormy Daniels, despite the fact that he now denies the affair ever happened.

A celebrity athlete claims they heard Donald Trump (r.) brag about having sex with Stormy Daniels numerous times during a golf tournament in 2006. © Collage: IMAGO / MediaPunch & Icon Sportswire

In an interview with The Daily Beast, the athlete, who requested anonymity for fear of harassment or retaliation, claims they hung around Trump and Daniels during the 2006 American Century Championship celebrity golf tournament, which took place near Lake Tahoe.

Trump, who was famous at the time for his reality show The Apprentice, would allegedly boast about his indiscretions with a "porn star" and encouraged other celebrities to try to do so too.

"It was clear to me and everyone who heard him that he was talking about Stormy," the athlete claimed.

"He'd say all these things like, 'You've gotta bang a porn star, it's incredible!' and, 'It added 20 yards to my drive today!'"

The athlete went on to recount how they witnessed the former president, who finished in 62nd place, cheating during the tournament.

The source also claimed that years later, during the 2016 presidential race, they received phone calls from strangers questioning them about their time with Trump at the tournament.