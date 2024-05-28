Trump hush money trial prosecutor urges guilty verdict as closing arguments wrap up

New York, New York - Donald Trump engaged in a "conspiracy and a cover-up" to hide hush money payments to an adult film star, prosecutors told the jury on Tuesday in closing arguments at the first-ever criminal trial of a former US president.

Less than six months before American voters choose whether to return Trump to the White House, the stakes riding on the verdict are hard to overstate both for the 77-year-old personally, but also for the country.



Trump is accused of falsifying business records to reimburse his ex-lawyer Michael Cohen for a $130,000 payment to adult film actress Stormy Daniels when her account of an alleged sexual encounter could have doomed his 2016 presidential campaign.

Assistant district attorney Joshua Steinglass delivered the summation for the prosecution after Trump's defense lawyer, Todd Blanche, called for his acquittal, insisting that the historic case against the former president was based on lies.

Steinglass asked the jury to "tune out the noise and ignore the sideshows."

"If you've done that, you'll see that the people have presented powerful evidence of the defendant's guilt," he said.

Steinglass said Daniels's story about her 2006 tryst with the married Trump was the "motive" for his alleged crime but the "case at its core is about a conspiracy and a cover-up."

"Her story is messy, it makes people uncomfortable to hear," he said. "That's the display to the American people the defendant wanted to avoid."