Ex-Melania aide points out "discrepancies" in Trumps' relationship timeline

A former aide and friend of Melania Trump's recently pointed out that there are "discrepancies" between her and Donald Trump's proposed relationship timeline.

By Rey Harris

Palm Beach, Florida - A former aide to Melania Trump recently expressed doubts about the proposed timeline of when she met and began dating her husband, Donald Trump.

A former aide and friend of Melania Trump's (r.) recently pointed out that there are "discrepancies" between her and Donald Trump's proposed relationship timeline. © Collage: Evan Agostini / Getty Images North America / Getty Images via AFP & AFP On Monday, former aide Stephanie Winston Wolkoff shared her skepticism in an X post, as she claimed that both of them have publicly shared different accounts of when they met. "Donald states he met Melania in 1997. Melania states she met Donald in 1998. Discrepancies have led some to speculate," she wrote. The post included a clip of a 2016 interview Melania did with Fox News host Greta Van Susteren, where she recounted that she and her husband "met in New York in 1996 in September" during Fashion Week and mistakenly said they saw each other for seven years before they married in 2005. Marjorie Taylor Greene Jasmine Crockett keeps Marjorie Taylor Greene feud raging with "clapback" merch Wolkoff seemed to take issue with the couple having mixed up the year, as the event they claimed to have met at took place in September 1998. Some social media users weren't convinced, with one arguing that it's "easy to get dates confused" when in a long-term relationship. While it could have been a simple mistake, there are plenty of other "discrepancies" in how the Trumps have told the story of how they met over the years.

Melania Trump and the long forgotten other woman

Donald Trump (r.) and then-fiancée Melania Knauss attending the Billionaire Birthday Bash for Donald Trump at The Trump Taj Mahal in Atlantic City, New Jersey on June 6, 2004. © Contributor / Getty Images North America / Getty Images via AFP In the interview, Melania went on to recall how they were introduced to each other that day and how much she liked him because of his "great charm," but claimed, "he arrived with a date." She went on to say that he asked for her number, but she refused because he was taken, so he thirstily gave her his anyway. Over the years, the Trumps have changed some of the story's details. Donald Trump Is Trump's Truth Social in trouble after parent company posts enormous loss? At times, they have claimed they were simply at the same party, while at others, they have said they were introduced to each other. They have also been cryptic about details regarding the date he was on, at times omitting it from the story entirely. In a 2005 interview the couple did with Larry King that took place four months after their wedding, Trump claimed he "was supposed to meet somebody else" that night, a "great supermodel that was sitting next to Melania." "I said, 'Forget about her, who's the one on the left?'" he said, with a laugh. In a 2016 interview with Inside Edition, Paolo Zampolli, the owner of the modeling agency that employed Melania at the time, claimed he introduced them and said that Melania did not know who he was at the time. He also recalled that the date Donald was with that night was wealthy Norwegian heiress Celina Midelfart.

Melania Trump has always known Donald was "a ladies man"

(From l. to r.) Playboy Playmate Victoria Silvestedt, Donald Trump, and Melania Knauss at the Playboy 50th Anniversary celebration in New York City on December 4, 2003. © Collage: Peter Kramer / Getty Images North America / Getty Images via AFP Melania has been noticeably absent from the public eye as her husband fights a number of legal battles while also running for re-election. Most recently, he has been attending court hearings in New York for his hush money trial, where he is facing felony charges for allegedly trying to hide payments he made to porn star Stormy Daniels in an effort to cover up an alleged affair. Damning details have been revealed throughout the trial, specifically when Daniels testified about the affair, which allegedly took place in 2016, months after the Trumps married each other. While Melania has not spoken publicly about the trial or allegations, she has admitted that she was aware of his status with women. In a 2015 interview with ABC News, Melania noted that he was well known as "a ladies man" at the time, but their "great chemistry" was too good to pass up.