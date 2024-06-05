Trump allies hit with charges for fake electors scheme in Wisconsin

Madison, Wisconsin - Three allies of former president Donald Trump are now facing criminal charges in Wisconsin for their alleged role in a fake electors scheme that aimed to overturn the state's 2020 election results.

Wisconsin's attorney general filed felony charges against three allies of Donald Trump's for their efforts to overturn the state's election results. © JIM WATSON / AFP

According to the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel, state Attorney General Josh Kaul filed felony forgery charges in Dane County Circuit Court against three individuals for their alleged attempts to overturn the election by submitting a false slate of electors to help Trump win the race.

Those charged included former Dane County Judge Jim Troupis, former Trump aide Mike Roman, and attorney Kenneth Chesebro, who is considered the mastermind behind the fake electors scheme.

They each are facing up to six years in prison, and fines up to $10,000.

After Trump lost the general election to Joe Biden in 2020 – losing the state of Wisconsin by nearly 21,000 votes – Chesebro and others enlisted ten fake Republican electors to wrongfully certify Trump as the winner.

The filings were then sent to Congress, the National Archives, a federal judge, and then-Wisconsin Secretary of State Doug La Follette.

In December 2023, the ten fake electors, who are currently not facing charges, settled a civil lawsuit where they were required to acknowledge their actions were part of an attempt to overturn an election.